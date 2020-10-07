Apple TV+ Joins 'Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment' Anti-Piracy Coalition
Apple's Apple TV+ division has joined the Motion Picture Association of America's Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), an anti-piracy group committed to "supporting the legal marketplace for video content and addressing the challenge of online piracy."
ACE first launched in June 2017 with Netflix and Amazon as founding members, and dozens of movie and content studios have joined like Comcast, Disney, NBC, BBC, AMC, MGM, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Fox, and others.
Apple TV+ will join the ACE governing board, which includes Amazon, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., in addition to Apple.
ACE's goal is to disrupt the piracy ecosystem that harms creators, with streaming piracy representing 80 percent of all piracy today, costing companies as much as $71 billion annually. As noted by Axios, streaming piracy is a greater concern to Apple now that it has original streaming content to protect.
Streaming piracy is a growing problem representing 80% of all piracy today. Unlawful piracy operations put incredible innovation, creativity and investment at risk, to the detriment of creators, innovators and consumers alike. According to the Global Innovation Policy Center, piracy costs as much as $71 billion annually in lost domestic revenues. Additionally, consumers are harmed when accessing illegal content - one-third of pirate sites target consumers with malware that can lead to a range of problems, including identify theft and financial loss, according to a report by Digital Citizens Alliance.
An estimated 23 million individuals across nine million U.S. households use a pirate subscription IPTV service. Since it was founded, ACE has "achieved many successful global enforcement actions" against illegal streaming services and sources of unauthorized content.
Bundling your TV channels/content into expensive packages with the exclusion of a few channels/shows that most people want is not the way to go.
Did your rush to be a first post just prove you don't take the time to read anything?
Privacy Apple's Number 1 Priority.
That would require them to realize that flooding the market with competing streaming video services isn’t the answer, which all of them absolutely refuse to even acknowledge.
Digital music stores + streaming music services killed piracy. Make it easier and cheaper to consume your video content and piracy will go away.
Don't be that guy. don't pretend you don't know what I'm talking about. As the world of consumers discovered years ago the steaming dream is over. You want one service? Fine, it's not much. You want shows on multiple services? And then add in sports? You'll end up paying more than cable ever was. It's ridiculous. Music piracy effectively ended the day Spotify and others got their act together. Imagine Warner and Sony and all the labels had their OWN music streaming service that they wanted people to pay for. It would be ridiculous.
Who is charging an arm and a leg for things?
If these poor big mega rich corporations want to end piracy then they'll need to make it as easy as possible or people to get their products and that includes not each having their own little world. People will do what's easiest. And if that means piracy then so be it.
It's either a bot, or someone trying to start a brand. It's supremely irritating. Don't mention it though or the mods will delete your posts.
Completely agree. I’m not going to make a huge deal about pirating, but I don’t understand arguments like “well they should just make things cheaper or more accessible”
No one is entitled to anything and it isn’t your right to get something just because you want it
Piracy will never go away. If they focused their efforts on having a coherent streaming presence instead of trying to fight a losing uphill battle while charging an arm and a leg for everything it wouldn't be a problem.