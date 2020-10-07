Audio-Focused Natural History Series 'Earthsound' Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will gain a new natural history series titled "Earthsound," in a project that uses the latest audio technology to tell stories from the natural world (via Deadline).

‌Apple TV‌+ has ordered 12 half-hour episodes of the series from British production company "Offspring Films" and the makers of "Planet Earth II," "Blue Planet II," and "Big Blue: Live." Offspring Films also produced the upcoming ‌Apple TV‌+ series "Earth at Night in Color."

Earthsound will use advanced audio technologies and cinematic 360-degree sound design to "reveal the unexpected, unfamiliar, and untold natural stories on every continent of the planet."

Earthsound joins Apple's expanding roster of natural history documentaries, which also includes "Tiny World," "Earth at Night in Color," and "The Elephant Queen."