Apple Releases Trailer for 'The Elephant Queen' Ahead of Movie's November 1 Debut on Apple TV+

Embark on an epic journey of love, courage and coming home. Join Athena, the majestic matriarch of an elephant herd, as she is forced to lead her family across the unforgiving African savanna in search of water. This family-friendly adventure is a cinematic love letter to a threatened species. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Lion King), The Elephant Queen won the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award of the Year.The trailer was shared on Apple TV+'s official YouTube channel:
Apple TV+ is Apple's upcoming subscription-based streaming video service, launching November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The platform will eventually offer dozens of original TV shows and movies, such as "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," "For All Mankind" and "The Elephant Queen."
Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Since September 10, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac can get one year of Apple TV+ for free.
The trailer can also be watched on tv.apple.com.