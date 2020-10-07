Apple Maps 'Look Around' Feature Now Available in Phoenix, Arizona

Apple recently expanded its "Look Around" feature in Apple Maps to Phoenix, Arizona, providing 3D street-level imagery that's similar to Google's Street View.



Look Around is a feature that was first introduced in iOS 13, but it was limited to a handful of cities at launch. Apple has been working to expand it, and it can now be used in 14 regions around the world, including San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Houston, London, New York, and Oahu, with a full list available on Apple's website.

Apple has been slowly adding the Look Around feature to new cities. It expanded to Chicago in April and several cities in Japan in August. Though not yet mentioned on Apple's website, Look Around last week expanded to London, Dublin, and Edinburgh.

(Thanks, Brad!)