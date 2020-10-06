Spotify Rolls Out Search By Lyrics Feature on iOS

Spotify users can now search for songs by lyrics, following an update to the streaming service's mobile app (via 9to5Mac). Spotify designer Lina shared the news on Twitter.

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android - now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

The feature is integrated into the main search function, which now returns playlist, song, album, and matching lyric results.

The ability to search by lyrics is a welcome addition to the service, especially for times when you know a phrase or chorus line but don't know the name of the song. Spotify is late to the game though – Apple Music subscribers have been able to search by lyrics since 2018.

Earlier this year, Spotify also introduced a real-time lyrics feature, thanks to an agreement with lyrics provider Musixmatch. The feature allows listeners to follow the lyrics to a song or sing along in real time.