Documentary Series 'The Supermodels' Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has ordered "The Supermodels," a documentary event series that explores the careers of high-profile models that include Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.



According to Apple, the docuseries will feature "exclusive access" and interviews with the models, who plan to revisit their careers and the "collective disruption of the 90s fashion scene."

"The Supermodels" travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself - and women's roles within it - this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

The show will be directed and executive produced by Barbara Kopple and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and all of the models who are participating. There's no release date for the series at this time.

Apple has secured several documentary television shows and films for Apple TV+ in addition to "The Supermodels," including "Beastie Boys Story," "Boys State," "Home," and "Dads."