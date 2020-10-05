Today Marks the Ninth Anniversary of Steve Jobs' Death

Nine years ago today, Steve Jobs passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56, one day after Apple executives introduced the iPhone 4s at a media event on the company's Infinite Loop headquarters campus.



In the days following his passing, Apple started posting comments from fans on its "Remembering Steve" webpage. Apple continues to maintain the page highlighting a few of the over one million submissions from people around the world who "shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve."

The company marked the first anniversary of his passing with a photo and audio slideshow on its website, and on this day Tim Cook traditionally shares words of remembrance with Apple staff and on social media.