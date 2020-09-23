Fantastical Updated With Home Screen Widgets, Scribble Support on iPad, and More

Popular calendar app Fantastical today received an update with support for new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 features, including Home Screen widgets and Scribble.



A dozen customizable widgets are available, providing users with the date, a monthly calendar, scheduled events and tasks, and even the weather at a glance. All of the widgets are free to use, while widgets that incorporate Fantastical Premium features like conference call detection require a subscription for $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

Scribble support allows iPad users to handwrite in any field with the Apple Pencil and have it automatically converted to text.

- Widgets for iOS 14! 12 new and customizable widgets to view the date, weather, calendar, upcoming events, and tasks right on your home screen.

- Support for Scribble on iPadOS 14

- Support for new date and time pickers on iOS 14

- Recurring events are now shown more prominently when viewing hidden items

- Short back-to-back events are now less likely to overlap in Day and Week views

- Fixed an issue where sync to Google could get stuck in some situations

- Fixed an issue where sync errors on Zoom accounts sometimes wouldn't be shown

- Fixed an issue where notifications for recurring events could disappear suddenly

- Fixed an issue where deleting an event in the Apple Watch app wouldn't sync to the phone

- Various fixes and improvements

The full release notes for version 3.2:

Fantastical is available on the App Store.