AppleCare+ Monthly Payments Expand to the UK and Germany

After expanding AppleCare+ monthly payments to a number of new territories in July, Apple has now made the scheme available to customers in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Monthly payments for ‌AppleCare‌+ are now available for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, the UK, and Germany, according to an AppleCare+ support document. The option to pay upfront for ‌AppleCare‌+ remains.

In these countries and regions, when you purchase ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can choose to pay monthly or pay upfront for 24 months of coverage. For Apple Watch Edition and Hermes, you can pay upfront for 36 months. If you paid upfront, you can purchase coverage on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over. To purchase the new coverage, go to mysupport.apple.com. Or on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, go to Settings > General > About, then tap ‌AppleCare‌+ Coverage Available and follow the onscreen instructions. This monthly plan automatically renews until canceled. You can't pay upfront for an additional 24 or 36 months. In Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, you can purchase the new coverage within 60 days of the end date of your original coverage. In Japan, you can purchase the new coverage within 30 days of the end date of your original coverage.

The option to pay monthly rolled out in September 2019 for the United States. Monthly payment plans continue to renew each month until canceled, and ‌‌AppleCare‌‌+ coverage on a monthly plan continues beyond the standard 24 or 36 month (for the Apple Watch Hermes) period as long as monthly payments are continued.

Customers who purchase ‌‌AppleCare‌‌+ upfront and pay the full price for a standard ‌‌AppleCare‌‌+ plan can later upgrade to a monthly plan to continue ‌‌AppleCare‌‌+ support beyond 24 months. Monthly payments for ‌‌AppleCare‌‌+ vary based on device and country.