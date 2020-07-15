Apple Expanding AppleCare+ Monthly Payments to Canada, Australia and Japan

Apple is expanding AppleCare+ monthly payment options to Canada, Australia, and Japan, allowing customers in these countries to pay for ‌AppleCare‌+ for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches on a monthly basis.



The online Apple Stores in Canada, Australia, and Japan aren't yet providing monthly payment options when checking out after new device purchases, but an AppleCare+ support document confirms the feature is rolling out.

In the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan, when you purchase ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can choose to pay monthly or pay upfront for 24 months of coverage. (For ‌Apple Watch‌ Edition and Hermes, you can pay upfront for 36 months.) If you paid upfront, you can go to mysupport.apple.com to continue coverage* on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over.

Customers in Australia, Canada, and Japan can opt for monthly payments along with customers in the United States, where the monthly payment option rolled out in September 2019.

Monthly payment plans continue to renew each month until canceled, and ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage on a monthly plan continues beyond the standard 24 or 36 month (for the ‌Apple Watch‌ Hermes) period as long as monthly payments are continued.

Customers who purchase ‌AppleCare‌+ up front and pay the full price for a standard ‌AppleCare‌+ plan can later upgrade to a monthly plan to continue ‌AppleCare‌+ support beyond 24 months. Monthly payments for ‌AppleCare‌+ vary based on device and country.