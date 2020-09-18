Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win One of Apple's Upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max Models From iMazing

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a copy of the iMazing software for iPhone backups and management.


Now we know Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ models haven't been announced yet, but the winner of the ‌giveaway‌ will receive the new ‌iPhone‌ once it comes out and is available for purchase. A fresh copy of iMazing will be available right after the ‌giveaway‌, though, so you can backup your current ‌iPhone‌ and get ready for the new device.

For those unfamiliar with iMazing, it's a Mac and Windows app designed to provide a wealth of tools for iOS device management, many of which are not easily available through Apple's own Finder-based management system for iPhones.


iMazing offers Time Machine-like wireless backups with multiple backup versions available rather than Apple's single iCloud and Mac/Windows backup tools that overwrite older backups. Backups are stored on your Mac or PC, and you can set backups to happen automatically on your schedule.


Backup snapshots are available for you to browse through, and you can see your saved data. There are options to save backups for weeks, months, or longer, and the iMazing software is designed to let you restore any specific backup.


Also useful is an option to transfer photos from an iOS device to a Mac with simple drag and drop gestures so you can keep what you need and delete what you don't need, with the software loading images right from your device. iMazing has a built-in EXIF viewer so you can see details on file type, size, location, and more, simplifying photo management.


All of your iPhone messages from the Messages app can be saved and archived for later use with iMazing, and the same goes for WhatsApp. It saves all of the content of messages, including photos, videos, contacts, and links.


For those who like to download their own music, you can use iMazing to transfer songs from your ‌iPhone‌ to your computer and vice versa. Have an old iPod? iMazing can even recover music from older devices that otherwise can't be transferred to your Mac or PC.

iMazing includes app management, which is useful for those who miss the app access that iTunes used to provide. The software supports bulk deleting apps, backing up and restoring app data, and downloading apps to the iMazing app library so they can be reinstalled if they're deleted from the App Store.

Configuration and supervision tools are available for small businesses, making it easier for them to manage multiple devices and activate functionality like locking an iPad in Single App Mode, useful for point of sale stations.


The iMazing software is compatible with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, the newest software updates. Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ models will come with ‌iOS 14‌ installed by default, and will work with iMazing out of the box.

We have one ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max to give away to a MacRumors reader. The ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max refers to Apple's rumored 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌, which will be the highest-end model with an edge-to-edge OLED display, 5G capabilities, upgraded cameras, and more.


The winner will get to choose their preferred color, and again, this prize will be provided when the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max launches. Based on rumors, the new higher-end ‌iPhone‌ could come out in October, but we could see a staggered launch this year that may delay some Pro models until November.

To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

iMazing
The contest will run from today (September 18) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 25. The winner will be chosen randomly on September 25 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

