Deals: Apple Watch Sales Hit Series 3 and Series 5 Models at Up to $100 Off

Deals have emerged this week on the previous generation Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 5, following Apple's announcement of Series 6 and SE models of the wearable device.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 3, Amazon is offering the 38mm GPS model for $169.00, down from $199.00. Likewise, the 42mm GPS model is $30 off, priced at $199.00, down from $229.00. These match previous low prices on Series 3 models, and are a great entry point for the Apple Watch.

If you're shopping for the Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon has the 44mm GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band for $329.00, down from $429.00. At $100 off, this is an Amazon all-time-low price. This is the only Series 5 model on sale on Amazon this week.

