Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Russian Lawmaker Seeks to Cap Apple's App Store Commission at 20%

by

Draft legislation submitted in Russia this week could see Apple's App Store commission cut by a third if it is ratified by the country's parliament.


Reuters reports that the bill requires that commissions on the sale of apps by Apple and Google be capped at 20%. Apple has a long-standing policy of collecting 30% commission on all sales (including in-app purchases) in the App store.

The bill, submitted to Russia's lower house of parliament by lawmaker Fedot Tumusov, stipulates that commissions on the sale of applications be capped at 20%.

The bill, if adopted, would also oblige app sellers to pay a third of their commissions to a special training fund for IT specialists on a quarterly basis.

According to a Russian-language Kommersant report, which has been shared by Tumusov on Twitter, the bill also proposes to oblige owners of mobile operating systems to allow users to install alternative stores. This would be especially problematic for Apple, since the ‌App Store‌ is the only official source for apps on its mobile devices.

Apple has been involved in a number of ‌‌App Store‌‌ controversies in recent months, from the Hey email app rejection to its battle with Epic Games. Regulators have also been taking a look at Apple's policies regarding ‌‌App Store‌‌ commissions and exclusive control over app distribution.

Apple is already facing ‌App Store‌ scrutiny in Russia since the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) concluded that Apple abused its dominant ‌‌App Store‌‌ position and limited competition in the iOS app market by banning parental control apps. Apple said at the time that it would appeal the decision.

Tags: App Store, Russia

Top Stories

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October [Updated]

Monday August 31, 2020 11:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the AirTags around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched,...
Read Full Article174 comments

iPhone 12 to Come in 'Dark Blue' Color Option

Monday August 31, 2020 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will offer a new "dark blue" model in its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, according to a new report today. iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue concept via EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach Hit-and-miss Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that a dark blue iPhone color will be available "for the first time" in addition to several new features and specification upgrades coming to Apple's smartphone...
Read Full Article76 comments

Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall

Monday August 31, 2020 11:09 pm PDT by
Apple has a number of products in the works that are set to debut this fall, and this evening, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu shared details on Apple's launch plans, reiterating many of the rumors that we've previously heard about the upcoming product lineup. There are four new iPhones in the works in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes, with Apple planning to stagger the iPhone launches. The ...
Read Full Article93 comments

Report: Super-Lightweight 12-inch MacBook Powered By Apple Silicon to Launch This Year

Monday August 31, 2020 2:19 am PDT by
Apple has designed a 12-inch MacBook powered by Apple Silicon that weighs less than one kilogram and the company intends to launch it by the end of the year, according to a new report today. Apple's first ARM-based Mac will use an A14X processor, which is codenamed "Tonga" and manufactured by TSMC, and the MacBook will have a battery life of between 15 and 20 hours, according to the...
Read Full Article269 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 Rumors: Blood Oxygen Tracking, Performance Improvements, Faster WiFi and More

Monday August 31, 2020 1:29 pm PDT by
Alongside new iPhones each year, Apple unveils an updated version of the Apple Watch, introducing new features and improving on existing functionality. We're expecting the sixth-generation Apple Watch in 2020, and we could perhaps see some useful new health tracking functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The most notable new feature we could see in Apple...
Read Full Article121 comments

iPhone 12 Again Reported to Come With LiDAR Scanner

Monday August 31, 2020 5:30 am PDT by
LiDAR is set to see "increasing penetration in consumer electronics devices," catalyzed by the upcoming iPhone 12, according to a new report by DigiTimes. LiDAR, which stands for "light detection and ranging," first appeared in the Apple product lineup in the 2020 iPad Pro. The technology was primarily used in the automotive industry before coming to handheld consumer technology products....
Read Full Article25 comments

Report: Apple Silicon iMac With Custom GPU to Launch in Second Half of 2021

Monday August 31, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
Apple will debut a powerful custom-designed graphics procesing unit in its first Arm-based iMac which is set to launch in the second half of next year, according to a new report today. Codenamed "Lifuka," the self-developed GPU to feature in the Apple Silicon powered iMac will be produced using TSMC's 5-nanometer manufacturing process, and will offer better performance and be more energy...
Read Full Article146 comments

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models With 10th-Generation Intel Processors

Friday August 28, 2020 11:54 am PDT by
Apple this week began selling certified refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro models with 10th-generation Intel processors for the first time, a few weeks after refurbished 8th-generation models became available. Apple's refurbished store currently has 2.0GHz quad-core Core i5 and 2.3GHz quad-core Core i7 configurations available in Space Gray or Silver in the United States and Canada, with prices ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Apple Expands Exposure Notification API With 'Express' Option That Doesn't Require an App

Tuesday September 1, 2020 9:02 am PDT by
Apple is today releasing iOS 13.7 with a major step forward in the Exposure Notification API that's available for public health authorities to use for their COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Exposure Notifications Express is designed to provide simpler deployment of regional exposure notifications without the need to develop or maintain an app. The new Exposure Notifications Express system...
Read Full Article92 comments

Apple Working on New Apple TV With Faster Processor and Remote Equipped With Find My

Monday August 31, 2020 11:16 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Apple TV that includes an upgraded remote with Find My-like capabilities, reports Bloomberg. The tidbit was shared in a wider report on Apple's fall product launch plans. Apple has been rumored to be working on an upgrade to the 4K Apple TV for some time, and it's been believed that the device could launch at any time, but Bloomberg says that the new...
Read Full Article219 comments