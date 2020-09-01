Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Ewan McGregor Series 'Long Way Up'

Apple today shared the first trailer for "Long Way Up," an upcoming motorcycle series produced by and starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet. The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians.

"Long Way Up" is a sequel to McGregor and Boorman's prior motorcycle shows, "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down," which aired on British networks Sky One and BBC Two respectively in the mid 2000s.

The first three episodes of "Long Way Up" are set to premiere on Friday, September 18, with new episodes coming out each week after that.