Apple's Notarization Process Repeatedly Approved Malware for Mac
Apple mistakenly approved and notarized a common kind of malware for macOS on at least two occasions, reports TechCrunch.
Apple requires developers to submit their apps for security checks to run on macOS in a process called "notarization." Notarization was required from the launch of macOS Catalina. If software has not been notarized, it will be blocked by default in macOS.
Peter Dantini and security researcher Patrick Wardle at Objective-See report that they have found the first malware for Mac that has been successfully notarized by Apple, even for the latest beta version of macOS Big Sur. The notarized malware was disguised as an Adobe Flash installer, which is an oft-used technique to convince unknowing users to install a trojan.
It contained "Shlayer" malware, which is said to be the "most common threat" to Macs in 2019. Shlayer is a kind of adware that intercepts encrypted web traffic, even from securely-encrypted HTTPS-enabled websites, and replaces it with its own ads to raise fraudulent ad revenue.
The researchers believe that Apple cannot have detected the malicious code when it was submitted for approval. The discovery is particularly surprising, given that the malware and its vehicle are extremely common. Upon notification from the researchers, Apple revoked the notarization.
"Malicious software constantly changes, and Apple's notarization system helps us keep malware off the Mac and allow us to respond quickly when it's discovered. Upon learning of this adware, we revoked the identified variant, disabled the developer account, and revoked the associated certificates. We thank the researchers for their assistance in keeping our users safe," an Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch.
In spite of Apple's statement, the researchers reported that the bad actors were able to get yet another malware trojan notarized soon after. The second notarized payloads were still approved by Apple as of yesterday.
Earlier this month, a new kind of Mac malware was discovered that infects via Xcode and supposedly can infiltrate the Mac App Store, undetected by Apple.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Yeah, those jerks at Adobe just love it when completely separate entities develop malware disguised as their genuine software! :mad:
Can't trust Adobe.
This literally has zero to do with Adobe.
This entire process just goes to show you what this security theatre is like from Apple. Between their broken App Store review process (that can't catch people violating their own rules) and the Mac App process (remember when Apple broke a developer's distribution certificates ('https://9to5mac.com/2020/08/05/mistake-by-apple/')? Tanking their apps and causing them lost business?), it's just a mess.
On top of the fact that there is no way to disable this level of security (entirely, not talking about approving individual apps once blocked). Owning a computer should allow you more flexibility, not less, in the apps that you run.
But third party apps are available for MacOS, and that's part of the attack vector here.
Just another reason why we should be allowed to install 3rd party apps on iOS with out the App Store. Just because Apple approves the app (I know it’s for macOS in this particular article) doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be safe.
If one want to run their own apps outside of the App Store, then use Android. I never understood the desire to basically turn an iPhone into an Android device. Part of the appeal is the safety net afforded to iOS by the App Store...
This is a totally different case. "Notarization" is just Apple running an automated malware scan on the apps, it's not a manual review by an actual person.
Just another reason why we should be allowed to install 3rd party apps on iOS with out the App Store. Just because Apple approves the app (I know it’s for macOS in this particular article) doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be safe.