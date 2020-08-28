Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models With 10th-Generation Intel Processors

Apple this week began selling certified refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro models with 10th-generation Intel processors for the first time, a few weeks after refurbished 8th-generation models became available.



Apple's refurbished store currently has 2.0GHz quad-core Core i5 and 2.3GHz quad-core Core i7 configurations available in Space Gray or Silver in the United States and Canada, with prices discounted by around 15 percent compared to brand new. These models were originally released in May 2020 and feature Apple's improved Magic Keyboard.

Apple says refurbished MacBook Pro models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Pro is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings.

A refurbished MacBook Pro comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty, which can be extended to three years with AppleCare+ for $269. AppleCare+ includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to an additional fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage or $299 for other damage.

Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.