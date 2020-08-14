Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Models

Apple has begun selling discounted refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the United States for the first time, with up to $200 savings available on some base configurations compared to brand new models.



Currently, Apple's refurbished options for the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup are limited to models with the 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors (not the faster 10th-generation CPUs), but this spec does come with Apple's new scissor switch Magic Keyboard, which has been positively received by users, especially following the butterfly keyboard troubles of earlier models.

Apple says refurbished ‌MacBook Pro‌ models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished ‌MacBook Pro‌ is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple.

Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.

A refurbished ‌MacBook Pro‌ comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+ at a cost of $269 for the ‌MacBook Pro‌.

(Thanks, Shanmugam Senthivel!)