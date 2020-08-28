Apple TV+ Comedy 'On the Rocks' to Premiere at New York Film Festival

Sofia Coppola's upcoming Apple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" will premiere at next month's 58th New York Film Festival, according to Variety.

"On the Rocks" stars Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, and Marlon Wayans, and tells the story of Laura, a young mother in New York faced with sudden doubts about her marriage.

Laura teams up with her impulsive father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation, leading to an adventure across the city and a generational clash about how people see relationships differently from their parents.

Coppola and Murray last collaborated on 2003's "Lost in Translation," which won Coppola an Academy Award for original screenplay and earned Murray an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The festival runs from September 17 through October 11, and the movie will be included in the spotlight lineup, which showcases sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements, and other special evenings.

"On the Rocks" hails from independent studio A24 and will debut on ‌Apple TV‌+ in October.