Apple Pay Support Goes Live for Germany's Sparkasse Debit Girocard

Apple Pay support came to Sparkasse's Giro card in Germany today. First spotted by iphone-ticker.de, the debit card, known as the "Sparkassen-Card," can now be stored in Apple's digital Wallet app, just like the bank's credit cards. This means that savings account customers can use the "most popular card in Germany" with ‌Apple Pay‌.

‌Apple Pay‌ support for a straightforward bank debit card is a first for Germany. The Sparkassen-Karte Basis debit card is has been compatible with ‌Apple Pay‌ since December 2019, but users have to load a balance from their bank account onto that card before they can use it to pay bills or go shopping. With the Sparkasse giro card, users can simply pay for things and the money is taken directly from their bank account.

‌Apple Pay‌‌ made its long-awaited debut in Germany back in December 2018 with multiple partners immediately jumping on board, but support from Sparkasse and Commerzebank was conspicuously absent on rollout day. It wasn't until December 2019 that ‌Apple Pay‌ users could add their Visa and Mastercard credit cards to the Wallet app.

‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ first launched in the United States in October 2014. Apple's mobile payment system allows users to make contactless payments for goods and services in retail stores using their iPhone or Apple Watch. You can view the full list of ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ countries and regions on Apple's website.