Apple Pay Goes Live for Sparkasse and Commerzbank Customers in Germany

As of this morning, customers of both Sparkasse and Commerzbank can add their Visa and Mastercard credit cards to the Wallet app. The Sparkassen-Karte Basis debit card is also compatible, but support for the Sparkasse giro card is coming later, sometime in 2020.
Apple's mobile payment system allows users to make contactless payments for goods and services in retail stores using their iPhone or Apple Watch.
Apple Pay made its long-awaited debut in Germany back in December 2018 with multiple partners immediately jumping on board, but support from Sparkasse and Commerzebank was conspicuously absent on rollout day. The two banks previously said in June 2019 that Apple Pay support was coming later in the year.
Das Warten hat ein Ende! Jetzt die neue Version unserer Banking App herunterladen, Apple Pay aktivieren und loslegen. #ApplePay— Commerzbank (@commerzbank) December 10, 2019
Mehr Infos gibt’s hier >>> https://t.co/Gsl4jDrsl2 pic.twitter.com/aKhLexOhSJ
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in March that Apple Pay would be available in more than 40 countries and regions by the end of 2019. Apple Pay first launched in the United States in October 2014. You can view the full list of Apple Pay countries and regions on Apple's website.
(Via Macerkopf.de)