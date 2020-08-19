Apple's Market Value Hits $2 Trillion

Apple's stock price is continuing to surge, and has risen over one percent today to push the company past $2 trillion in market capitalization by surpassing the $467.77 mark and briefly topping $468. Apple is the first U.S. company to achieve that milestone.



Just over two months ago, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion, and Amazon and Microsoft have since also passed that mark. Apple was also the first to hit the $1 trillion mark just over two years ago.

Apple's share price has more than doubled since its low point just five months ago, and the company will be completing a four-for-one stock split at the end of this month. That will bring Apple's share price down to the $100 range, but with four times as many shares in circulation, it will not affect the company's overall market value.