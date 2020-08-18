Deals: AT&T Offering 64GB iPhone 11 for 50% Off When Adding a Line to an Unlimited Plan

AT&T is offering the 64GB iPhone 11 for 50 percent off this month. This offer is available to anyone who's interested in adding a line to a new or existing AT&T account.

You'll need to purchase the iPhone 11 on a qualifying installment agreement, add the line, pay taxes on the full retail price of the smartphone upfront, and pay a $30 activation fee.

This deal covers nearly all of AT&T's unlimited plans, including Unlimited Starter, Unlimited Extra, Unlimited Elite, Unlimited & More, Unlimited & More Premium, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Plus Enhanced, Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Choice Enhanced, Unlimited Choice II, and Unlimited Double Pay.

Once you qualify, you'll get $350 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments, which represents half off the 64GB iPhone 11 and about $11.67 per month. The same credits can be applied to the 128GB or 256GB iPhone 11 to get these models at a discounted price.

AT&T currently offers express shipping with an estimated arrival between August 20 and August 24. Curbside pickup is also available at select retail locations. The iPhone 11 is available in six colors, and all options are available for this deal.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.