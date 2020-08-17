Apple Giving Users in U.S. and Canada Up to One Year to Buy AppleCare+
Apple is extending the amount of time that customers have to purchase or subscribe to its AppleCare+ after an initial device purchase, reports Bloomberg.
Right now, customers have 60 days after buying a device to sign up for AppleCare+, but that's extending to up to one year for some device purchases in the United States and Canada.
Bloomberg does not specify whether this applies to all AppleCare+ plans or just plans designed for the iPhone. Apple's own support documents on AppleCare+ have not yet been updated.
Apple shared the news about the AppleCare+ extension with retail staff and customer support employees this morning, explaining that the change gives customers "another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the AppleCare+ benefits."
The extended AppleCare+ purchase option is available for customers who pay for AppleCare+ in full or for those who subscribe via installments on the Apple Card credit card. Those who want to upgrade to AppleCare+ after having a device for some time will need to have their devices screened by a retail employee to check for damage prior to purchase.
Bloomberg speculates that amid slowing AppleCare sales due to the pandemic, providing customers with more time to buy AppleCare+ could increase AppleCare+ sales and boost Apple's services revenue.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Nice compliment disguised as an insult
This is going to be useful, especially when 1st adopters buy the 1st Apple Silicon Macs and eventually discover some manufacturing issues or defects.
Standard policy is from the device purchase date.
When does the two years of coverage start? From device purchase date or coverage purchase date? Hoping the latter.