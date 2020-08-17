Apple Giving Users in U.S. and Canada Up to One Year to Buy AppleCare+

Apple is extending the amount of time that customers have to purchase or subscribe to its AppleCare+ after an initial device purchase, reports Bloomberg.



Right now, customers have 60 days after buying a device to sign up for ‌AppleCare‌+, but that's extending to up to one year for some device purchases in the United States and Canada.

Bloomberg does not specify whether this applies to all ‌AppleCare‌+ plans or just plans designed for the iPhone. Apple's own support documents on AppleCare+ have not yet been updated.

Apple shared the news about the ‌AppleCare‌+ extension with retail staff and customer support employees this morning, explaining that the change gives customers "another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the ‌AppleCare‌+ benefits."

The extended ‌AppleCare‌+ purchase option is available for customers who pay for ‌AppleCare‌+ in full or for those who subscribe via installments on the Apple Card credit card. Those who want to upgrade to ‌AppleCare‌+ after having a device for some time will need to have their devices screened by a retail employee to check for damage prior to purchase.

Bloomberg speculates that amid slowing ‌AppleCare‌ sales due to the pandemic, providing customers with more time to buy ‌AppleCare‌+ could increase ‌AppleCare‌+ sales and boost Apple's services revenue.