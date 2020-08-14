Apple Inks Deal for Spy Romance Film Starring Idris Elba

Apple won an auction for an as-of-yet untitled spy romance film set in Africa that will star Idris Elba, reports Variety.



There was an "intense bidding war" for the title, which is being produced by Elba and Simon Kinberg. The script for the film was written by Travon Free, known for "Black Monday" and "The Daily Show."

Aside from being known as a spy film with romance, there are no other details known on the title at this time.

Idris Elba has signed a "first look" deal with Apple, which will see him producing TV shows and movies for the Apple TV+ streaming service. Simon Kinberg is working on a high-budget, ambitious sci-fi series for Apple.