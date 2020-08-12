Animated 'Harriet the Spy' TV Show Coming to Apple TV+

Apple signed a series order for "Harriet the Spy," an upcoming adaptation of the classic children's novel that chronicles the adventures of the tomato sandwich-loving 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, the new series will be voiced by a star-studded cast including Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Beanie Feldstein, who will star as Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, you need to know everything, and in order to know everything, you have to be a spy!

"Harriet the Spy" will star Jane Lynch ("Glee") as the voice of Ole Golly, Harriet's nanny, while Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") will voice Marion Hawthorne, one of Harriet's classmates. Harriet will be voiced by Beanie Feldstein ("Lady Bird").

The Jim Henson Company, which Apple has established a longterm deal with, will executive produce the series alongside Rehab Entertainment and 2 Friends Entertainment, while Titmouse Animation Studios will animate the series.

"Harriet the Spy" joins other Apple TV+ programming for children such as "Ghostwriter," "Peanuts in Space," "Helpsters," and "Fraggle Rock."