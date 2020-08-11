Guides
Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and 'Listen Now' Tab to Replace 'For You'

by

Apple recently relaunched its Apple Music beta website to add a "Listen Now" feature that replaces the "For You" tab from the standard Apple Music website.


Listen Now is similar to For You, featuring Top Picks based on usage habits, recently played songs, and automatic playlists like Favorites Mix and Chill Mix, and it is updated with new suggestions regularly.

The new beta page, initially noticed by 9to5Mac, mirrors the new "Listen Now" tab that was introduced in Apple Music in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur, and it exists alongside the non-beta ‌Apple Music‌ website. Apple has also redesigned the beta ‌Apple Music‌ website to resemble the design of the Music app in ‌iOS 14‌.

Apple made a web version of ‌Apple Music‌ available in September 2019, and the web experience exited beta in April 2020. ‌Apple Music‌ on the web lets ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers sign in to access their music libraries, playlists, personal mixes, and recommendations. Music content plays right in the web browser, so the web experience makes ‌Apple Music‌ available on any device.

‌Apple Music‌ on the web does not offer certain features that can be found in Apple's dedicated ‌Apple Music‌ apps like the option to see lyrics for songs that are playing.

The beta web experience is likely to replace the existing web experience when ‌iOS 14‌, ‌iPadOS 14‌, and macOS Big Sur launch to the public this fall. The beta site can be accessed at beta.music.apple.com, while the standard site is still available at music.apple.com.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

