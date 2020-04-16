Apple Music on the Web Exits Beta

Last September, Apple launched a web-based Apple Music experience, offering users a similar experience to the Mac version of the Music app with "For You," "Browse," and "Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations and more.



As of today, Apple Music on the web has exited beta and is now available at music.apple.com. The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards to the newly launched version.

Once you're signed into the web version of ‌Apple Music‌ with your Apple ID that has an associated ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, you'll have access to all of your library and playlist content, as well as the same personal mixes and recommendations you'll see in the Music apps for iOS, Mac, and Android.

‌Apple Music‌ content plays right in the web browser, providing access for an array of devices and platforms that don't have native Music app support, include Windows 10, Linux, and Chrome OS.

‌Apple Music‌ on the web is also where you can access your Apple Music Replay mixes with personalized playlists for each year reflecting your most-played songs. Once you activate your ‌Apple Music‌ Replay experience through the web, you can add the playlists to the rest of your devices.

