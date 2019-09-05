Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Launches Apple Music on the Web Beta
The Apple Music website is similar to the Apple Music app on Macs, offering up dedicated "For You," "Browse," and Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations, and more.
Apple Music users can sign in to Apple Music to access their customized content, and Apple is offering free trials for those who are new to the service.
You do need to sign up for Apple Music through Android, iOS, or Mac, as at the current time, there is no option to sign up on the web. Apple does plan to offer web signups in the future.
Content played on Apple Music for web plays right in the web player, with access to the entire Apple Music library on the left side of the interface.
With Apple Music on the web, the Apple Music service is accessible on any device that has a web browser, including Windows 10, Linux, and ChromeOS machines. Apple is aiming to make Apple Music as widely available as possible, allowing the company to better compete with other services like Spotify.
According to TechCrunch, over the course of the beta testing period, Apple will be soliciting feedback from customers as it works to streamline features and take care of bugs.
Those who want to give the new Apple Music web experience a try can visit beta.music.apple.com.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Now I’ll be able to stream on my work computer.
For me, it has played very well with Match. I actually kept both because I wasn't sure I would like Apple Music, but it has been great. I do however, have some material that is not on Apple Music and having Match makes it available everywhere too.
If you can afford it, no reason not to have both.
Um.... I don't know if that's true. Maybe I am wrong, but I have some music that I created when I was younger, and if I go solely to Apple Music, I think i will likely lose access to them because they aren't in the public arena, nor published on iTunes.
I'm not 100% but fairly confident.
no, i have content by small local bands that is not on Apple Music that i ripped myself that i can still access anywhere with AM... it just uploaded it all...
For me, it has played very well with Match. I actually kept both because I wasn't sure I would like Apple Music, but it has been great. I do however, have some material that is not on Apple Music and having Match makes it available everywhere too.
If you can afford it, no reason not to have both.
If you sign up for Apple Music does it mess with ANYTHING in your iTunes library? Didn't signing up for something used to do that? Music Match, was it? Where it would replace songs and stuff? Don't want any part of that. Thanks!
For me, it has played very well with Match. I actually kept both because I wasn't sure I would like Apple Music, but it has been great. I do however, have some material that is not on Apple Music and having Match makes it available everywhere too.
If you can afford it, no reason not to have both.
[ Read All Comments ]