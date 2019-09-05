New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Launches Apple Music on the Web Beta

Thursday September 5, 2019 1:16 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today launched a new Apple Music web experience, which is available to all users in a beta capacity.

The Apple Music website is similar to the Apple Music app on Macs, offering up dedicated "For You," "Browse," and Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations, and more.


Apple Music users can sign in to Apple Music to access their customized content, and Apple is offering free trials for those who are new to the service.

You do need to sign up for Apple Music through Android, iOS, or Mac, as at the current time, there is no option to sign up on the web. Apple does plan to offer web signups in the future.

Content played on Apple Music for web plays right in the web player, with access to the entire Apple Music library on the left side of the interface.


With Apple Music on the web, the Apple Music service is accessible on any device that has a web browser, including Windows 10, Linux, and ChromeOS machines. Apple is aiming to make Apple Music as widely available as possible, allowing the company to better compete with other services like Spotify.

According to TechCrunch, over the course of the beta testing period, Apple will be soliciting feedback from customers as it works to streamline features and take care of bugs.

Those who want to give the new Apple Music web experience a try can visit beta.music.apple.com.

Tag: Apple Music Guide
[ 34 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
MacBoy88
47 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
Even respects dark mode settings...:)
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Eduardo1971
49 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
This is great!

Now I’ll be able to stream on my work computer.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
McFreggle
48 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Nice! And it respects dark mode!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Remy149
42 minutes ago at 01:27 pm

For me, it has played very well with Match. I actually kept both because I wasn't sure I would like Apple Music, but it has been great. I do however, have some material that is not on Apple Music and having Match makes it available everywhere too.

If you can afford it, no reason not to have both.

I canceled my match subscription and have not lost access to any content just having Apple Music
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
theConundrumm
16 minutes ago at 01:53 pm

Um.... I don't know if that's true. Maybe I am wrong, but I have some music that I created when I was younger, and if I go solely to Apple Music, I think i will likely lose access to them because they aren't in the public arena, nor published on iTunes.

I'm not 100% but fairly confident.


no, i have content by small local bands that is not on Apple Music that i ripped myself that i can still access anywhere with AM... it just uploaded it all...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Nunyabinez
49 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Glad I can use this instead of iTunes for PC. Will be better maintained I'm sure.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
brinary001
49 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
YES YES YES OH MAN I'VE BEEN WANTING THIS FOR SUCH A LONG TIME!!!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
bigcstyle4
31 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

For me, it has played very well with Match. I actually kept both because I wasn't sure I would like Apple Music, but it has been great. I do however, have some material that is not on Apple Music and having Match makes it available everywhere too.

If you can afford it, no reason not to have both.

There’s no reason TO have both. All of Match’s features are supported in Apple Music.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Nunyabinez
45 minutes ago at 01:23 pm

If you sign up for Apple Music does it mess with ANYTHING in your iTunes library? Didn't signing up for something used to do that? Music Match, was it? Where it would replace songs and stuff? Don't want any part of that. Thanks!


For me, it has played very well with Match. I actually kept both because I wasn't sure I would like Apple Music, but it has been great. I do however, have some material that is not on Apple Music and having Match makes it available everywhere too.

If you can afford it, no reason not to have both.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
eyeseeyou
32 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
When are they going to launch imessage on the web?
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]