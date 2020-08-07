Apple Arcade Gains 'Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows'

Apple regularly adds new games to its Apple Arcade gaming service, and this week's new title is "Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows," which is described as a real time idle game, where time passes even when you're not playing.

Players take on the role of a member of the Night's Watch, guarding Westeros from the horrors beyond the Wall. Players will send out expeditions beyond the Wall and into the North, and the expeditions will continue while the game is closed.

Notifications will let players know if something happens, and while playing, players will encounter unknown dangers, face enemies, and make allies all while making decisions that will ultimately shape the history of the Night's Watch.

In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night's Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond. Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways. Guide the decisions of Lord Commanders through the seasons and mount expeditions beyond the Wall. As ravens travel to and from your expeditions in real time, their messages are delivered to you throughout your day. Respond with your command right away, or whenever you see fit. Long is the history of the Night's Watch, and many are its stories forgotten. It's time the realm remembers them.

There are now more than 120 games available on Apple Arcade, with Apple adding new titles regularly. ‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and that price point allows the whole family to play games without ads or additional in-app purchases.

If you have an ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscription, Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows can be downloaded and played on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.