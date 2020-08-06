Google Announces New Mobile Features for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Including Upcoming Dark Mode

Google has announced a handful of mobile enhancements for its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps that are active now or will be rolling out on iOS soon.



First up, Google has completed the rollout of dynamic email in the Gmail iOS app. Google says dynamic email brings the richness and interactivity of AMP to mobile devices, allowing users to take action directly within a message. So instead of receiving individual email notifications when a user is mentioned in a comment in Docs, Sheets, or Slides, they'll now see an up-to-date comment thread in Gmail, and be able to reply or resolve the comment, directly within the message.

Earlier this year, Google launched Smart Compose in Docs on the web to help users write documents faster and reduce the chance of spelling and grammatical errors. Now its bringing the power of Smart Compose to mobile, with the aim of making it even faster and easier to write documents on the go. Smart Compose will roll out to G Suite customers on iOS over the next few weeks.

Google says it's improving the user interface for comments and action items in Docs, Sheets, and Slides on mobile. The larger, clearer commenting UI should make it easier to scroll through and respond to comments, while a quick access button to reply and @mention others aims to enable more focused discussions. These updates will be rolling out to iOS in the coming months.

Office editing was introduced on the web last year, and is designed to make it easy to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google is rolling out Office editing to its Docs, Sheets, and Slides mobile apps on Android in the coming weeks, with iOS to follow later this year.

Elsewhere, a new viewing experience is coming to Slides, with a vertically scrollable stream of slides that users can pinch-to-zoom. Google says this new view helps review slides faster, and users can easily switch to editing or presenting content. The feature will roll out on iOS in the coming months.

Lastly, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will be getting a Dark mode on iOS in the coming months, to make it easier for users to work in low-light environments and keep their iPhone battery alive for longer.

Google Docs [Direct Link], Sheets [Direct Link], and Slides [Direct Link] are free downloads for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad available on the App Store.