Leaked Google Documents Suggest Foldable Pixel Phone in the Works

by

Google plans to release a foldable Pixel phone in the fourth quarter of next year, according to leaked internal documents (via 9to5Google). Codenamed "Passport," the device is explicitly referred to as "foldable," and appears alongside a list of past and future Pixel devices.

MacRumors concept

Google confirmed last year that it is developing technology that could be used in foldable devices, although the company played down the prospect of actually launching a foldable any time soon, saying it didn't see "a clear use case yet." Today's leak suggests one is indeed in the works for a possible 2021 release.

Samsung was first to launch a consumer foldable device, but the Galaxy Fold suffered from major issues that impacted the durability and performance of the device. The tablet-sized device was unveiled in early 2019, but its launch was delayed until September while Samsung fixed the problems. Samsung has since launched the Galaxy Z Flip, a smartphone-sized device that folds in half and can be tucked into a pocket, but it has durability issues, too.

The launch of Huawei's first foldable, the Mate X, was also delayed last year before arriving in September. The Chinese smartphone maker said it was being more "cautious" that it had a quality device, after witnessing Samsung's troubles.

It is unclear if Apple will ever release a folding mobile device, but there is one rumor that it's working on a foldable iPhone prototype that features two separate display panels that are connected by a hinge rather than a single display like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Whether or not such a device materializes, Apple has certainly explored the idea of foldable devices for years, as various patents show. Recently the company has been investigating ways to circumvent the issue of foldable displays creasing and cracking at the fold over time – a problem that has plagued many of the consumer foldable devices that have made it to market so far.

Avatar
edgonzalez32
23 minutes ago at 09:23 am
The more companies explore this form factor the better the tech can become. I know it’s still super early but the fact this even exists is mind blowing. 12 year old me would be flipping out.
Bandaman
Bandaman
26 minutes ago at 09:20 am
They should really invest in having video that doesn’t suck on their phones before doing this.
zorinlynx
zorinlynx
22 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Why are they pushing so hard for this gimmick? I've never once felt like I wanted to fold my phone.

We've gotten to the point where phones have almost no moving parts and are thus super-reliable as a result, and now we want to go back to having hinges and clasps and bending, whyyy?

Just give me my solid, reliable slab of OLED, speakers and cameras.
Avatar
tribeaumes
9 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Nobody wants this. Why are they pushing foldable phones so badly? Even my android fanatic peers don’t care for one. Not with that ridiculous price tag.
Avatar
AustinIllini
25 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Android is leaning into this hard. I wonder if it actually catches on.

I'm not sure I want Pixel's substandard hardware execution in an unproven technology like a foldable.
Avatar
AceFernalld
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Can’t wait until the iPhone can unfold into an iPad mini type device.
