Apple Releases New Version of 30W USB-C Power Adapter, But Changes Unclear
Apple today quietly released a new version of its 30W USB-C power adapter with the model number MY1W2AM/A. The outward design of the adapter has not changed, so if any tweaks have been made, they are likely internal. The previous model MR2A2LL/A is no longer available for purchase from Apple.
The power adapter remains compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device, with Apple continuing to recommend that it be paired with the 13-inch MacBook Air with a Retina display. The adapter can also be used to fast charge compatible iPhone and iPad Pro models. The new version remains priced at $49 on Apple's online store and ships within a few days.
Apple made a similar move in June 2018, when it quietly replaced its 29W power adapter with the original 30W version that was sold until this week.
Yes. The iPhone will negotiate the best/safe power draw.
Can you plug an iPhone which used 18 into a 30W without causes problems for your phone? Too many choices for us to have to figure out which to use