Apple Releases New Version of 30W USB-C Power Adapter, But Changes Unclear

Apple today quietly released a new version of its 30W USB-C power adapter with the model number MY1W2AM/A. The outward design of the adapter has not changed, so if any tweaks have been made, they are likely internal. The previous model MR2A2LL/A is no longer available for purchase from Apple.



The power adapter remains compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device, with Apple continuing to recommend that it be paired with the 13-inch MacBook Air with a Retina display. The adapter can also be used to fast charge compatible iPhone and iPad Pro models. The new version remains priced at $49 on Apple's online store and ships within a few days.

Apple made a similar move in June 2018, when it quietly replaced its 29W power adapter with the original 30W version that was sold until this week.