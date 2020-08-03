Apple Shares Requirements for Default Third-Party Browser and Email Apps With Developers
Apple in iOS 14 plans to allow users to set a third-party app as the default email or browser app on an iPhone or iPad, replacing the current Apple-made default apps Safari and Mail.
Apple hasn't provided many details on the new feature to users, but as noted by MacStories' Federico Vittici, Apple has shared documentation with developers who want their apps to have the option to be set as a default email or browser app.
According to Apple, developers will need to meet certain guidelines and when those parameters have been met, there's an option to request a managed entitlement that will allow the app to work in lieu of Apple's own apps.
Default browser apps must provide a text field for entering a URL, search tools for finding relevant links on the internet, or curated lists of bookmarks. When opening a URL, apps must navigate directly to the specified destination and render the expected web content without redirecting to an unexpected location.
Apps designed with parental controls or a locked down mode can, however, restrict navigation. Email apps set as default must be able to send a message to any valid email recipient and must be able to receive a message from any email sender. Apple says that apps that offer user-controlled incoming mail screening features are allowed.
Third-party browser apps set as default will open up automatically when a URL is tapped instead of the Safari app, while third-party email apps will open when a mailto: link is tapped.
Apple's full documentation can be found on its developer website. Apps will need to be updated with entitlements to be able to be set as the default browser or mail app in iOS 14, so no apps have that functionality at the current time.
We should begin seeing apps able to replace Mail or Safari as default apps close to when iOS 14 launches this fall.
Also, am I the only one who’s had to explain time and time again to family members that the Google search app is not a web browser?
I am sure the Google lovers are giddy with anticipation. I like Apple Maps, especially in conjunction with the Apple Watch. Even though I hate Google, I am glad that Google lovers will get their chance soon.
Hopefully Maps/Nav is the next 'baby step'.
This is the Apple Orchard Forum. I think you are lost. :P
Like to see an option to replace other apps like the phone, calculator, music, weather, reminders, contacts etc...
Like to see an option to perform iOS backups to other or personal cloud servers.
Also like to see emoji updates not tied to iOS updates that way older devices can maintain latest emoji sets or an option to choose which emoji set I want to use when talking to different people.
Finally would like the option to revert to any iOS version supported by your device.
Guess I'm describing android devices.
What is wrong with Google lovers? People who like Google apps and prefer them over anything else fit the bill. Same thing goes with people who love certain Apple apps or other third party apps.
Google lovers? How about stop trying to **** on people that prefer something different than you?
When you look to be offended, you are never disappointed.
Craig has said “baby steps” in not so many words. He said they plan to open up more areas.
While I appreciate this, it's still disappointing that they are not allowing music and map app defaults to be changed. Baby steps I suppose.
Craig has said “baby steps” in not so many words. He said they plan to open up more areas.