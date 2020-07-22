Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Instagram Tests Personal Fundraising Tool in US, UK and Ireland

by

Facebook says it is bringing a new personal fundraising tool to Instagram that allows users to raise money for causes they support. The feature is similar to an existing fundraising system on Facebook, but this one will begin as a small test for users in the U.S, the U.K., and Ireland.


Users with access to the test will see the new option in Instagram in Edit Profile -> Add Fundraiser -> Raise Money. They can then choose a photo, select a category, and then add details to help tell their story and encourage others to donate.

When people donate to a fundraiser, they can choose to keep their information hidden from the public, but the creator of the fundraiser will be able to see their username, name on their profile and donation amount. After a fundraiser ends, the funds go to a designated bank account.

According to Facebook, anyone who can use Instagram's donation sticker to donate is also eligible to donate to personal fundraisers. The company says each Instagram fundraiser lasts 30 days, but there's no limit to the number of times it can be extended. Users must be at least 18 years old to create a fundraiser, and donations are accepted after the fundraiser is approved.

Tag: Instagram

Top Stories

Leaker Suggests New Apple Products Are 'Ready to Ship' Amid Rumors of Intel-Based iMac Refresh

Monday July 20, 2020 8:49 am PDT by
While it seems hard to believe, it has already been nearly a month since the WWDC 2020 keynote, where Apple unveiled its latest software updates and confirmed that it will be transitioning to Macs with custom-designed processors. A last-minute rumor suggested that Apple also planned to unveil a redesigned iMac with thinner bezels at the event, but there ended up being no hardware refreshes....
Read Full Article144 comments

Apple's 2020 5G iPhones to Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave, But That Might Change in 2021

Monday July 20, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup will feature 5G support for the first time, and several rumors have suggested that the new iPhones coming this year are expected to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, which are two different 5G technologies that carriers are rolling out. mmWave, the fastest 5G technology, will be used in dense urban areas like major cities, while sub-6GHz networks will be...
Read Full Article47 comments

Apple Glasses Patent Suggests Any Surface Could Become a Virtual Touch Interface

Tuesday July 21, 2020 9:08 am PDT by
It's been increasingly clear that Apple has been working on an AR/VR Headset for the consumer market. Originally expected as early as 2020, the most recent rumors place its release in 2021 or 2022. But what's been less clear is the exact feature set a pair of AR/VR Apple Glasses will provide. Rumors have been scattered over the functionality with some internal debate about the direction of...
Read Full Article41 comments

Apple Card Now Appearing on Experian Credit Reports

Sunday July 19, 2020 10:15 pm PDT by
Apple Card users are reporting the credit card is now showing up on Experian credit file reports. Reporting of Apple Card information was previously limited to credit bureau TransUnion (via Reddit). Though not officially confirmed by Apple or Goldman Sachs, several Reddit users have noticed the creditor addition to their Experian credit reports. Some users, however, have not seen any credit...
Read Full Article38 comments

Apple's iPhone SE Sales a 'Bright Spot' in Q2 2020 Thanks to Android Switchers and Those Upgrading From iPhone 6s or Older

Monday July 20, 2020 12:01 pm PDT by
Apple's U.S. iPhone sales were down 23 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to new sales estimates shared today by Counterpoint Research. Though sales were down, the iPhone SE was seen as something of a "bright spot," selling above expectations. Overall U.S. smartphone sell-through was down 25 percent year over year in Q2 2020, but Apple and ...
Read Full Article94 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article127 comments

Top Stories: Apple Warns About MacBook Webcam Covers, iOS 13.6 Released, Apple Hacked on Twitter

Saturday July 18, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
While much of our attention has been focused on iOS 14 over the past weeks, Apple was finishing up some final updates for the iOS 13 series of releases, and this week delivered iOS 13.6 and associated updates for other platforms to the public. New iOS features include audio stories for Apple News+, support for digital car keys, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Monument Valley Developers Unveil New 'Alba: a Wildlife Adventure' Game Coming to iOS and macOS

Monday July 20, 2020 12:33 pm PDT by
Ustwo Games, the studio that created the popular Monument Valley and Assemble With Care games for iPhones and iPads, today unveiled a new upcoming title, "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure." Little has been revealed about the game at this time, but it will feature titular character and activist Alba, with players able to experience a "Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature"...
Read Full Article19 comments

Trio of Friends Set Out to Recreate the macOS Big Sur Wallpaper

Tuesday July 21, 2020 3:00 am PDT by
Last year, YouTuber and photographer Andrew Levitt teamed up with his friends Jacob Phillips and Taylor Gray to recreate all of Apple's default wallpapers included in macOS Catalina. Photo Credit: Jacob Phillips Following Apple's unveiling of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC conference in June, they again set out to recreate Apple's newest default wallpaper, with no preparation, within just one...
Read Full Article44 comments

Function101 Offering Alternative Apple TV Remote Control for $30

Tuesday July 21, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
Apple unveiled its ‌Siri‌ (or ‌Apple TV‌) Remote with touch surface in 2015 alongside the fourth-generation ‌Apple TV‌, and it's never been a particularly popular accessory. Last year we saw Swiss telco Salt launch an alternative remote control for the Apple TV 4K set-top boxes that it includes in its domestic broadband TV bundle, and yesterday AppleInsider surfaced another potential...
Read Full Article156 comments