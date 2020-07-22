Instagram Tests Personal Fundraising Tool in US, UK and Ireland

Facebook says it is bringing a new personal fundraising tool to Instagram that allows users to raise money for causes they support. The feature is similar to an existing fundraising system on Facebook, but this one will begin as a small test for users in the U.S, the U.K., and Ireland.



Users with access to the test will see the new option in Instagram in Edit Profile -> Add Fundraiser -> Raise Money. They can then choose a photo, select a category, and then add details to help tell their story and encourage others to donate.

When people donate to a fundraiser, they can choose to keep their information hidden from the public, but the creator of the fundraiser will be able to see their username, name on their profile and donation amount. After a fundraiser ends, the funds go to a designated bank account.

According to Facebook, anyone who can use Instagram's donation sticker to donate is also eligible to donate to personal fundraisers. The company says each Instagram fundraiser lasts 30 days, but there's no limit to the number of times it can be extended. Users must be at least 18 years old to create a fundraiser, and donations are accepted after the fundraiser is approved.