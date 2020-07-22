Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple-Commissioned Study Finds App Store Fees in Line With Those at Other Digital Marketplaces

by

As Apple CEO Tim Cook gears up to testify in an App Store antitrust hearing before the House Judiciary Committee next week, Apple has commissioned a study from Analysis Group [PDF] that's designed to demonstrate how similar Apple's ‌App Store‌ fees and practices are to those of other digital marketplaces like the Amazon Appstore and the Google Play app.


Apple takes a 30 percent cut of all paid apps and in-app purchases, along with a 30 percent cut of all in-app digital subscriptions during the first year. That drops to 15 percent in the second year.


Analysis Group compared Apple's commission rates to those used by 38 digital marketplaces for apps and software, video game platforms, and found that most also take a 30 percent cut of sales. The Google Play Store, Amazon ‌App Store‌, Galaxy Store, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo all have similar commission fees.


Since Apple also sells other digital goods like books and music, the study covered commission rates for other digital content platforms like Kindle Direct Publishing, Nook, and Kobo, all of which collect between 30 and 65 percent from book sales on their platforms.


When it comes to e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Uber, Walmart, Ticketmaster, TaskRabbit, Poshmark, and more, fees range from 5 percent up to 37 percent.


The study suggests that ‌App Store‌ developers earn "substantially higher share" of total sales than through brick-and-mortar channels. For video games, developers and publishers collect less than 45 percent of the retail price, and before digital marketplaces, 60 to 70 percent of software sales went to intermediaries rather than software creators.

As for Apple's rules that developers must use its in-app purchase options, the study suggests that's common for many e-commerce sites and services. Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart all have rules preventing sellers from directing buyers to external sites, as do Airbnb, VRBO, TaskRabbit, Upwork, and Spotify's SoundBetter.

The study concludes that Apple's ‌App Store‌ commission rates are in line with those charged by other digital content marketplaces, it's cheaper to distribute software digitally than through a brick-and-mortar store, and that Apple's rules about "free riding" are similar to the rules enacted by other companies.

Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ is likely to cite this study when he testifies in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. Cook is expected to be questioned about the ‌App Store‌'s fees and policies on rejection and competition. Cook's testimony is part of an antitrust investigation that won't directly lead to enforcement, but will govern future legislation that could regulate digital marketplaces.

The full Analysis Group study commissioned by Apple can be read here.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
chrono1081
1 hour ago at 11:16 am


Apple's study shows that Apple's prices are fine. Next, Coke studies show that cola is a healthy beverage and Big Tobacco studies show that smoking is harmless.

So you’re just going to pretend these numbers are fake? I’m a dev and I’ve long known the numbers were in line with other app stores.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MOFS
1 hour ago at 11:10 am
Whilst Apple funded, you have to believe these numbers because they are easily confirmed. The issue could be if Apple are unique in disallowing developers to advertise an off-app subscription plan, or if they're treating developers significantly worse than other stores.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
iBluetooth
1 hour ago at 11:05 am
Apple checks all apps and UI by a human. The other stores just distribute and some have robots scanning app code committed, but must charge the same!
I have come to expect that an app from stores (like the AppStore) have been verified by a human that there is no spying or spy code checking my keyboard inputs.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jonblatho
1 hour ago at 11:29 am


Apple checks all app code and UI by a human.

Absolutely not true.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Millah
57 minutes ago at 11:33 am


That's a myth. Developers have tracked this. They found that the reviewers poke around for a matter of seconds.

And if they actually checked, why did we have this big scandal about clipboard spying?


Because Apple intentionally created an OS-level feature in iOS14 that notifies users of this activity. Not because the practice was forbidden and slipped through app review. Lol....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
thejadedmonkey
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
The question was never if the 30% Apple charges are comparable to the 30% that Google or MS charges. The question is whether or not Apple can charge 30% and force you to use Apple as your only payment processor. And AFAIK, Apple is the only store that has this requirement.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Leaker Suggests New Apple Products Are 'Ready to Ship' Amid Rumors of Intel-Based iMac Refresh

Monday July 20, 2020 8:49 am PDT by
While it seems hard to believe, it has already been nearly a month since the WWDC 2020 keynote, where Apple unveiled its latest software updates and confirmed that it will be transitioning to Macs with custom-designed processors. A last-minute rumor suggested that Apple also planned to unveil a redesigned iMac with thinner bezels at the event, but there ended up being no hardware refreshes....
Read Full Article144 comments

Apple's 2020 5G iPhones to Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave, But That Might Change in 2021

Monday July 20, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup will feature 5G support for the first time, and several rumors have suggested that the new iPhones coming this year are expected to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, which are two different 5G technologies that carriers are rolling out. mmWave, the fastest 5G technology, will be used in dense urban areas like major cities, while sub-6GHz networks will be...
Read Full Article47 comments

Apple Glasses Patent Suggests Any Surface Could Become a Virtual Touch Interface

Tuesday July 21, 2020 9:08 am PDT by
It's been increasingly clear that Apple has been working on an AR/VR Headset for the consumer market. Originally expected as early as 2020, the most recent rumors place its release in 2021 or 2022. But what's been less clear is the exact feature set a pair of AR/VR Apple Glasses will provide. Rumors have been scattered over the functionality with some internal debate about the direction of...
Read Full Article46 comments

Apple Card Now Appearing on Experian Credit Reports

Sunday July 19, 2020 10:15 pm PDT by
Apple Card users are reporting the credit card is now showing up on Experian credit file reports. Reporting of Apple Card information was previously limited to credit bureau TransUnion (via Reddit). Though not officially confirmed by Apple or Goldman Sachs, several Reddit users have noticed the creditor addition to their Experian credit reports. Some users, however, have not seen any credit...
Read Full Article38 comments

Apple's iPhone SE Sales a 'Bright Spot' in Q2 2020 Thanks to Android Switchers and Those Upgrading From iPhone 6s or Older

Monday July 20, 2020 12:01 pm PDT by
Apple's U.S. iPhone sales were down 23 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to new sales estimates shared today by Counterpoint Research. Though sales were down, the iPhone SE was seen as something of a "bright spot," selling above expectations. Overall U.S. smartphone sell-through was down 25 percent year over year in Q2 2020, but Apple and ...
Read Full Article94 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article127 comments

Top Stories: Apple Warns About MacBook Webcam Covers, iOS 13.6 Released, Apple Hacked on Twitter

Saturday July 18, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
While much of our attention has been focused on iOS 14 over the past weeks, Apple was finishing up some final updates for the iOS 13 series of releases, and this week delivered iOS 13.6 and associated updates for other platforms to the public. New iOS features include audio stories for Apple News+, support for digital car keys, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Monument Valley Developers Unveil New 'Alba: a Wildlife Adventure' Game Coming to iOS and macOS

Monday July 20, 2020 12:33 pm PDT by
Ustwo Games, the studio that created the popular Monument Valley and Assemble With Care games for iPhones and iPads, today unveiled a new upcoming title, "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure." Little has been revealed about the game at this time, but it will feature titular character and activist Alba, with players able to experience a "Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature"...
Read Full Article21 comments

Trio of Friends Set Out to Recreate the macOS Big Sur Wallpaper

Tuesday July 21, 2020 3:00 am PDT by
Last year, YouTuber and photographer Andrew Levitt teamed up with his friends Jacob Phillips and Taylor Gray to recreate all of Apple's default wallpapers included in macOS Catalina. Photo Credit: Jacob Phillips Following Apple's unveiling of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC conference in June, they again set out to recreate Apple's newest default wallpaper, with no preparation, within just one...
Read Full Article44 comments

Function101 Offering Alternative Apple TV Remote Control for $30

Tuesday July 21, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
Apple unveiled its ‌Siri‌ (or ‌Apple TV‌) Remote with touch surface in 2015 alongside the fourth-generation ‌Apple TV‌, and it's never been a particularly popular accessory. Last year we saw Swiss telco Salt launch an alternative remote control for the Apple TV 4K set-top boxes that it includes in its domestic broadband TV bundle, and yesterday AppleInsider surfaced another potential...
Read Full Article163 comments