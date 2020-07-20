Belkin's HomeKit-Compatible Wemo WiFi Smart Plug Now Available for Purchase

Belkin in January announced a new HomeKit-enabled Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, which is available for purchase starting today.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is the smallest plug to date in the Wemo lineup, making it an appealing option for those who are looking for a slim HomeKit-compatible plug option.



With the Wemo app, Siri commands, or the Home app, Apple HomeKit users can wirelessly control lamps, heaters, fans, and more with Belkin's Smart Plug. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug can be purchased from the Belkin website for $24.99. A three pack is also available from Best Buy for $49.99.