Verizon Now Offering Six Months of Apple News+ Free With iPad Purchase and Activation on Data Plan

Verizon today began offering a free six-month Apple News+ subscription with the purchase and activation of a cellular iPad with a data plan.

The promotion applies to the purchase of any cellular iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini through January 15, 2021 in the United States. Those who have never subscribed to Apple News+ will receive six months of free access, while users that have already taken advantage of Apple's standard one-month trial will receive five months free.



For those not interested in purchasing an iPad, Best Buy is also offering a free four-month subscription to Apple News+ in the United States, with the only requirement being a free Best Buy account. This offer is available to first-time subscribers only, but previous trial users can still receive an additional three months of free access.

Apple News gained several new features alongside the release of iOS 13.6 and macOS 10.15.6 this week, including audio versions of select stories for News+ subscribers, a daily audio news briefing podcast hosted by Apple News editors, and curated local news collections starting in the San Francisco Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Verizon's plan to offer a free six months of Apple News+ was first reported by 9to5Mac and the promotion is now live.