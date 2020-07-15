Best Buy Offering Four Months of Apple News+ at No Cost for New Subscribers

If you're in the United States, you can head to Best Buy today and get four months of Apple News+ for free. This offer is available for any new subscriber to Apple News+, but we've confirmed that if you previously signed up for the subscription news service and then cancelled, you can also take advantage of the Best Buy promotion and receive three months of ‌Apple News‌+ for free.



You can find this offer on Best Buy's website, where you can add it to your cart and checkout to receive an email for the redemption of your ‌Apple News‌+ free trial. It is not available for anyone outside of the United States. After the three or four month trial, ‌Apple News‌+ will auto-renew for $9.99/month until you cancel it.

Outside of this offer, ‌Apple News‌+ typically gives new users a one month free trial. The service launched in 2019, offering subscribers a way to track and read news from a variety of news publications, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times.

Recently, Apple has faced some issues with its publishing partners, with The New York Times pulling support for ‌Apple News‌+ last month. According to the publication, ‌Apple News‌+ does not "align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers."