Logitech Launches New 'Folio Touch' Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 11-Inch iPad Pro

Logitech today announced the launch of the Logitech Folio Touch, a new keyboard case with trackpad designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro models released in 2018 and 2020.



The Logitech Folio Touch is Logitech's first keyboard with trackpad designed for the ‌iPad Pro‌ and it serves as an alternative to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Logitech previously released the Combo Touch, a keyboard with trackpad that works with the 7th-generation iPad, the ‌iPad‌ Air, and the 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

Similar in design to the Combo Touch, the Folio Touch features a case that wraps around the ‌iPad‌ along with a laptop-like keyboard with a built-in trackpad that works with the ‌iPad Pro‌'s trackpad support. There's also an adjustable kickstand to allow for greater positioning flexibility, an Apple Pencil holder, and four use modes that include typing, viewing, sketching, and reading.

The keyboard is powered by the Smart Connector on the ‌iPad Pro‌ so it doesn't need to be charged and doesn't need to connect over Bluetooth. When not needed for typing, the keyboard can be folded back behind the ‌iPad Pro‌, a feature not available with Apple's own Magic Keyboard.

Logitech's Folio Touch will be available starting in July 2020 for $160 from the Logitech website or from Apple's online store.