Apple Seeds GM Version of watchOS 6.2.8 to Developers

Apple today seeded the golden master version of an upcoming watchOS 6.2.8 update to developers, a week and a half after releasing the third beta and a over month after releasing the watchOS 6.2.5 update with new Pride Apple Watch faces.



watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

It's not clear what's included in watchOS 6.2.8, but it likely focuses on under-the-hood performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the prior update, as well as adding support for Car Keys, the feature that allows an ‌Apple Watch‌ to be used in lieu of a physical key for compatible cars.

No new features were found in the first three betas of watchOS 6.2.8, but the GM version has release notes that confirm the update also brings ECG support and irregular heart rhythm notifications in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa.

