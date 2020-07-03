Kuo: 'iPhone 12' to Feature 'High-End' Camera Lens Supplied by Largan

Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" will feature "high-end" lens arrays in the rear camera to improve image quality, according to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a new research note seen by MacRumors, Kuo says Largan will supply the premium camera lenses to Apple for the phones, although Apple has received the same components slightly earlier in the last couple of years.

Production has reportedly been delayed by four to six weeks in the second half of this year, which will see peak iPhone shipments fall between August and October.

Kuo doesn't mention the reason for the delay in his note, but the global health crisis is very likely to have had an impact. Apple is still expected to announce the iPhones in September, but rumors have claimed that some ‌iPhone‌ models might not launch until October or November.

Kuo's latest note doesn't specify what kind of "high end" lens will be used in the ‌iPhone 12‌, but in a previous note he claimed that the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ model will feature multiple rear camera improvements, including larger sensors that capture more light for better image quality.

Apple is expected to launch high-end 6.7 and 6.1-inch iPhones with triple-lens cameras, and lower-end 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhones with dual-lens cameras. Previously, Kuo has said he expects the 6.1 and 5.4-inch iPhones to go into mass production in September, while mass production on the larger 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will be delayed until October because of its more complicated design.