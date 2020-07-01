Leaker: Future iPhone Models to Come in 'Exquisite' Thinner Box

Leaker L0vetodream this morning posted a tweet corroborating recent rumors that Apple's "iPhone 12" lineup won't come with EarPods or a charger in the box, adding that this will also eventually apply to the existing second-generation iPhone SE.



L0vetodream also claims that future iPhone packaging will be "thinner" and "exquisite," which would make sense if Apple's handsets are set to come in lieu of a bulky power adapter and EarPods case. Apple is already renowned for its svelte, economical packaging, and slimming down its ‌iPhone‌ boxes would cut down on waste and shipping costs.

The lack of a charger and EarPods lines up with predictions made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and analysts at Barclays last week. Apple is expected to release a separate new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters later this year.

in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 1, 2020

The form factor of the new 20W power adapter is said to be similar to the 18W version, with USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging. Kuo also expects that Apple will stop including a 5W power adapter with the current second-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ later this year.

Barclays still expects Apple to include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box as the only accessory included with the "‌iPhone 12‌," which is expected to come in four models: One new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset.

Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.