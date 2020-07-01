Guides
Leaker: Future iPhone Models to Come in 'Exquisite' Thinner Box

by

Leaker L0vetodream this morning posted a tweet corroborating recent rumors that Apple's "iPhone 12" lineup won't come with EarPods or a charger in the box, adding that this will also eventually apply to the existing second-generation iPhone SE.


L0vetodream also claims that future iPhone packaging will be "thinner" and "exquisite," which would make sense if Apple's handsets are set to come in lieu of a bulky power adapter and EarPods case. Apple is already renowned for its svelte, economical packaging, and slimming down its ‌iPhone‌ boxes would cut down on waste and shipping costs.

The lack of a charger and EarPods lines up with predictions made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and analysts at Barclays last week. Apple is expected to release a separate new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters later this year.


The form factor of the new 20W power adapter is said to be similar to the 18W version, with USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging. Kuo also expects that Apple will stop including a 5W power adapter with the current second-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ later this year.

Barclays still expects Apple to include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box as the only accessory included with the "‌iPhone 12‌," which is expected to come in four models: One new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset.

Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

Top Stories

Kuo: iPhone 12 Models Won't Include Charger in Box, 20W Power Adapter Will Be Sold Separately

Sunday June 28, 2020 7:56 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods or a power adapter in the box, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. This lines up with a prediction shared by analysts at Barclays earlier this week. Kuo said that Apple will instead release a new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters...
836 comments

Rosetta 2 Benchmarks Surface From Mac Mini With A12Z Chip

Monday June 29, 2020 7:48 am PDT by
While the terms and conditions for Apple's new "Developer Transition Kit" forbid developers from running benchmarks on the modified Mac mini with an A12Z chip, it appears that results are beginning to surface anyhow. Image Credit: Radek Pietruszewski Geekbench results uploaded so far suggest that the A12Z-based Mac mini has average single-core and multi-core scores of 811 and 2,781...
392 comments

Kuo: Apple to Launch 10.8-Inch iPad Later This Year, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021

Sunday June 28, 2020 9:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020, followed by a new 8.5-inch iPad in the first half of 2021, oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Kuo did not specify if the 10.8-inch iPad model will be a new version of the existing 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but he has previously said that the 8.5-inch...
113 comments

Apple's A12Z Under Rosetta Outperforms Microsoft's Native Arm-Based Surface Pro X

Monday June 29, 2020 10:31 am PDT by
Apple's Developer Transition Kit equipped with an A12Z iPad Pro chip began arriving in the hands of developers this morning to help them get their apps ready for Macs running Apple Silicon, and though forbidden, the first thing some developers did was benchmark the machine. Multiple Geekbench results have indicated that the Developer Transition Kit, which is a Mac mini with an iPad Pro chip, ...
203 comments

Developers Begin Receiving Mac Mini With A12Z Chip to Prepare Apps for Apple Silicon Macs

Monday June 29, 2020 5:43 am PDT by
As part of WWDC last week, Apple announced that it will be switching to its own custom-designed processors for Macs starting later this year. As part of this transition, the company is allowing developers to apply for a modified Mac mini with an A12Z chip and 16GB of RAM to develop and test their apps on a Mac with Arm-based architecture. As noted on Twitter and in the MacRumors forums, some...
162 comments

The New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership and Pulls All Articles

Monday June 29, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
The New York Times today announced that it is pulling out of Apple News, as the service does not "align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers." Starting today, articles from The New York Times will no longer show up in the Apple News app. The news site says that Apple has given it "little in the way of direct relationships with readers" and "little control...
208 comments

'iPhone 12 Pro' Models Could Be Capable of Shooting 4K Video at 120fps and 240fps

Monday June 29, 2020 3:57 am PDT by
Two new camera modes could be coming to some models of Apple's "iPhone 12," according to YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach. Specifically, the video modes are said to include the ability to shoot 4K video at 120fps and 240fps. The new modes are thought to be coming to Apple's higher-end "iPhone 12 Pro" and "iPhone 12 Pro Max". Weinbach reportedly tore down the Camera app...
39 comments

Facebook Begins Dark Mode Rollout for iOS

Monday June 29, 2020 1:18 am PDT by
Facebook has begun rolling out Dark Mode support for its flagship iOS app, which comes just over a year after the Facebook Messenger app also gained Dark Mode support. Photo via 9to5Mac After evidence showing the company had been working on the feature surfaced in April, select users are now able to activate the feature under Settings & Privacy within the Menu tab. Users are able to choose...
22 comments

TikTok App to Stop Accessing User Clipboards After Being Caught in the Act by iOS 14

Thursday June 25, 2020 4:06 pm PDT by
A new feature in iOS 14 alerts users when apps read the clipboard, and it turns out some apps have been reading clipboard data excessively. Image via Jeremy Burge TikTok users who upgraded to iOS 14, for example, quickly noticed constant alerts warning them that TikTok was accessing the clipboard every few seconds. After being caught, TikTok now says that it's removing the feature. Okay so ...
269 comments

Apple Launches 'Path to Apple Card' Program to Help Declined Applicants Get Approved

Monday June 29, 2020 12:30 pm PDT by
Apple today launched a new Apple Card program and website that are designed to help people who have their Apple Card applications declined improve their credit to qualify, reports TechCrunch. Starting today, declined Apple Card applicants will begin seeing emails that offer the Path to Apple Card program, which is opt-in and can run for four months. It uses the information from the initial...
120 comments