Apple Shares Trailer for 'Boys State' Documentary Coming to Apple TV+ on August 14

Apple today shared the trailer for "Boys State," a political documentary that's set to be released in a limited number of theaters on July 1 and on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 14.

The sensational winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Boys State is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manages to plant seeds of hope.

"Boys State" covers a week-long annual program where 1,100 17-year-old teenage boys in Texas participate in a mock exercise to build their own state government.

"Boys State," which Apple purchased earlier this year for $10 million, won the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, is one of the executive producers on the film.

In other ‌Apple TV‌+ news, Apple signed an overall deal with "Defending Jacob" creator, executive producer, and showrunner Mark Bomback, which will see him producing new projects for ‌Apple TV‌+.

"Defending Jacob" is said to be among one of the most popular shows on ‌Apple TV‌+. Bomback previously worked on projects like "War for the Planet of the Apes," "Live Free or Die Hard," and "The Wolverine."