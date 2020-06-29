Deals: Get the 2018 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $799 ($200 Off) and Smart Folio Accessory for $30 ($70 Off)

A pair of iPad Pro deals has appeared today on B&H Photo and Verizon, offering low prices for a new tablet and compatible Smart Folio accessory. On B&H Photo, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $799.00, down from $999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale matches the previous low price that we've tracked for this model among the major Apple resellers online. Although it's for a previous generation model, the 2018 iPad Pro is still a solid tablet at this price point. B&H Photo's discount is only available in Space Gray.

To protect the tablet, you can also save on Apple's Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro today at Verizon. This accessory, available in Charcoal Gray, is on sale for $30.00, down from an original price of $99.00.

The Smart Folio protects the front and back of the iPad Pro, and automatically wakes and sleeps the tablet when you open and shut the Smart Folio. This accessory is only compatible with 2018 models of the iPad Pro and will not fit the newest 2020 versions.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.