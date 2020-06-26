iOS 14 Lets You Zoom Further Into Photos

In the Photos app, there's an option to use pinch gestures to zoom in to photos to see details up close, and in iOS 14, Apple lets you zoom in further than ever before.

The image as taken, max zoom on iOS 13, and max zoom on ‌iOS 14‌

Zooming super far into iPhone photos doesn't always produce the clearest image, but it lets you inspect images more closely.

There have been tricks to zoom in further on images in the ‌Photos‌ app like using the rotate tool to unlock a zoom level not normally allowed, but in ‌iOS 14‌, there's no need to use any trick to zoom in further.

For those who like to pixel peep at ‌iPhone‌ photos to see different elements of images, the new zooming options will be a welcome and convenient change. There's still a limit on zooming, so the rotate trick still works if you need to zoom in even further than ‌iOS 14‌ allows. Further zoom will be entirely pixellated though, so most people shouldn't need to zoom in beyond what's permitted by default.

‌iOS 14‌ introduces some other changes for the ‌Photos‌ app, such as support for captions for the first time. A complete list of everything new in the ‌Photos‌ app can be found in our iOS 14 roundup, which also covers all of the other new features added in the update.