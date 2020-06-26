Guides
iOS 14 Lets You Add Captions to Photos

by

Apple's iOS 14 update adds several new features to the Photos app, including an option to add captions to images right from the iPhone, which is something that ‌Photos‌ users have been wanting for quite some time.


The ‌Photos‌ app for Mac previously supported captions through the Description field, but on the ‌iPhone‌, there has been no method for adding similar information. In ‌iOS 14‌, entering a caption is quick and easy.

Tap to view any photo full screen on the ‌iPhone‌, and then swipe up to get to the caption field. Tap the field, type the caption, and press enter.

Captions in ‌iOS 14‌ sync across all devices if iCloud Photo Library is enabled, and the Description field in macOS Big Sur has been renamed to Captions for continuity.

Adding a caption to a photo using ‌iOS 14‌ allows for an additional level of tagging and organization because captions can be searched for using the ‌Photos‌ search interface. There's still no native option for editing metadata for photos, but Captions make it easier to add labels that are visible cross device.


There are a few other useful improvements to the ‌Photos‌ app, such as filters for viewing all images or albums by Favorites, Edited, ‌Photos‌, and Videos, sorting inside albums, and better autoplay for Live Photos. Navigating through photos also lets you zoom in and out on all albums, much like you can do with the "All ‌Photos‌" interface in iOS 13, so it's easier to find specific images that you're looking for.

Top Stories

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27. No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from AirPods Pro users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds. Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the...
Read Full Article170 comments

First Look: See iOS 14 in Action With Home Screen Widgets, App Library, Subtle Call Alerts and More

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 14, the newest version of the operating system designed for the iPhone, and we thought we'd go hands on with the new software to give MacRumors readers a sneak peek at all the features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 14 brings some useful new interface changes, including a revamped Home screen. Widgets have been redesigned, and for ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article110 comments

Rosetta Won't Support x86 Virtualization Apps Running Windows

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:35 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday announced plans to build future Macs with its own custom silicon chips, and to ease the transition away from Intel processors, Apple revived the "Rosetta" feature that allowed PowerPC apps to run on Intel processors during the PowerPC to Intel transition. Now revived, Rosetta will allow users to run apps that contain x86_64 instructions on Apple silicon, which means...
Read Full Article557 comments

Kuo: 24-Inch iMac With New Design to Launch in Fourth Quarter of 2020

Monday June 22, 2020 10:04 pm PDT by
Apple plans to launch a 24-inch iMac with a new design in the fourth quarter of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Earlier this week, Kuo claimed that this redesigned iMac will be one of Apple's first two Mac models with a custom Arm-based processor, with the other being a future 13-inch MacBook Pro. Following years of rumors, Apple today confir...
Read Full Article155 comments

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Monday June 22, 2020 3:57 pm PDT by
Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours...
Read Full Article44 comments

List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Monday June 22, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more. macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users...
Read Full Article193 comments

Barclays on iPhone 12 Lineup: No EarPods in Box and Possibly Not Even a Charger

Thursday June 25, 2020 6:48 am PDT by
Apple is widely expected to release four new iPhone 12 models later this year, and ahead of time, analysts at British bank Barclays have outlined their expectations for the devices based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said that iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, in line with a prediction...
Read Full Article217 comments

First Look: macOS Big Sur With Redesign, Safari Updates, New Messages App and More

Wednesday June 24, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday unveiled macOS Big Sur, the newest version of macOS that's going to be released in the fall. Named after Big Sur, California, renown for its scenery, the new update features a fresh, clean design along with some useful new features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We went hands-on with macOS Big Sur in our latest YouTube video, giving MacRumors...
Read Full Article189 comments

iOS 14 Tidbits and Hidden Features: Privacy Updates, Emoji Picker, New Dark Sky Weather Forecasts and More

Monday June 22, 2020 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today unveiled iOS 14 with major new features like widgets for the Home screen, App Clips, a new App Library view that shows you all of your apps at a glance, new @mentions and pinned chats in Messages, Maps updates, and more, but there are also tons of smaller changes and tweaks that went unmentioned. Below, we've rounded up many of the minor updates and feature changes that Apple has ...
Read Full Article76 comments