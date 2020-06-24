Opera Browser 69 for Mac Integrates Twitter into Sidebar

Opera has become the "first web browser to integrate Twitter," according to its developers. In Opera 69, released today, the social media platform now appears directly in the app's sidebar.



The addition of the feature means users can access their main feed, search, and direct messages without having to open a dedicated tab to access the Twitter website or launch a separate Twitter client.



The use of a keyboard and a large display makes tweeting or sending direct messages more convenient. Using Twitter directly in the browser's sidebar is also more convenient than picking up your smartphone or opening a special client app on your PC, especially when it's breaking news you want to follow. The sidebar integration makes it easier to find Twitter whenever it's needed.

To enable Twitter in Opera, users just have to click the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar and tick Twitter in the Messengers section. The Twitter icon will appear in the sidebar and users can log into their Twitter account from there.

The optional integration follows the recent addition of Instagram in Opera's sidbar, where WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger can also live.

The newest version of Opera also includes a new weather widget on the start page, an improved visual tab cycler, and improvements to Workspaces, which allows users to group tabs according to the context they use them in.

Opera often provides unique features not typically found in other major browsers, and comes with a built-in ad blocker and tracker blocker, free browser VPN, Crypto Wallet, and integrated social media messengers.

Opera 69 for Mac Desktop is a free download available on the Opera website.