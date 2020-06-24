Apple Picks Up 'The Afterparty' Comedy Series for Apple TV+
Apple today announced that it has given a straight-to-series order for "The Afterparty," a comedy series from Chris Miller and Phil Lord.
The eight-episode series is described as a murder mystery comedy that's set at a high school reunion afterparty.
"The Afterparty" is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller's personality.
Miller and Lord are a filmmaking duo known for "21 Jump Street," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, "The Lego Movie," and "The Last Man on Earth."
Apple TV+ is light on the comedies, and "The Afterparty" will join titles like "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," "Central Park," and "Trying."