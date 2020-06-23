macOS Big Sur Brings Back Startup Chime

macOS Big Sur, the newest version of Apple's operating system designed for Macs, brings back the classic startup chime that was eliminated from the MacBook lineup in 2016.



The sound was removed from the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that were released in 2016, as those models booted up when opened or connected to a power source, making the sound unnecessary. There was a method for reenabling the sound through Terminal, but it was a hassle. In ‌macOS Big Sur‌, the chime that sounds when starting up a Mac has returned, as demoed below.

The startup chime in ‌macOS Big Sur‌. pic.twitter.com/rRSN4MrIBp — Juli Clover (@julipuli) June 23, 2020

The chime is the same as the chime that used to sound on older Macs, and those who were fond of the sound for diagnostic purposes or will be pleased about its return.

Though turned on by default, if the sound isn't working, ‌macOS Big Sur‌ users can make sure it's enabled by going to System Preferences > Sound and checking "Play sound on startup." Likewise, those who do not prefer the sound can turn it off here.

In other sound related updates, as noted on the MacRumors forums, Macs with MagSafe connectors once again play a sound when the cable is connected to the Mac to signal a successful connection. USB-C Macs have long had this feature, but it has been missing for older Macs that use MagSafe.

To go along with the redesign in ‌macOS Big Sur‌, system sounds throughout the operating system have been redesigned to sound "more pleasing to the ear." Apple created the new sounds based on snippets of the original, so everything should sound familiar but fresh.

We'll have a hands-on look at ‌macOS Big Sur‌ and the new sounds later this week, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.