Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27.



No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from ‌AirPods Pro‌ users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds.

Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in iOS 14, so there's a chance the firmware update is related to that new option. Spatial audio essentially provides surround sound using advanced motion tracking and device location techniques.

There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, with the new firmware installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware by following these steps:

Make sure the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ are connected to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

It's been over a month since Apple released the 2D15 firmware, and there were mixed reports about whether that update helped with some of the issues that people have been experiencing.

‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ firmware updates often include performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, but we may not find out what's new for some time as Apple does not provide any kind of release notes for ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ updates.